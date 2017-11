Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Thanksgiving leftovers work perfectly for this easy frittata recipe. Chef Stefanie Paganini, a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking , showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to transform the dinner leftovers into a delicious new meal.

Click here to see the upcoming classes Stefanie is teaching at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.