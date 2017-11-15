Former Pilot exec: Haslam ‘loved’ trucking rip-off scheme

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former truck stop company executive boasted in a secretly recorded conversation that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam "loved it" when the sales team ripped off customers.
In Freeman's words: "He knew — absolutely."
Pilot, which is controlled by the Haslam family, issued a statement reiterating that "Jimmy Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing."
Haslam hasn't been charged in the investigation that has resulted in 14 guilty pleas among former Pilot employees. Freeman and three others are on trial.
