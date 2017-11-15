Dramatic rescue: Trooper pulls driver from car moments before it burst into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT - Compelling video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a quick thinking trooper pulling a man from a smoking car just seconds before the vehicle went up in flames.

The incident happened last Thursday on U.S. 20 in Fremont. According to the investigators, the car had been involved in a crash and the driver of the vehicle was not able to get out of the car.

Trooper Dante' Hanns was able to pull the driver out of the car. The video shows that just seconds later the car was engulfed in flames.