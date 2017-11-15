David’s Vegetarian Quinoa Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vegetarian Quinoa Chili

Ingredients

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup quinoa, uncooked

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, or red onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 (15 ounce) cans Red Gold® Tomato Sauce

1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes Green Chilies

1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes Chili Ready

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

Directions

In a small saucepan cook quinoa in the 1½ cups vegetable broth according to package directions. (There will be extra vegetable broth which we will add to the chili later.)

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and green pepper and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Add all the remaining ingredients minus the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until chili reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa and stir to combine. Taste and seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.