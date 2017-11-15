David’s Vegetarian Quinoa Chili

Vegetarian Quinoa Chili
Ingredients
4 cups vegetable broth
1/2 cup quinoa, uncooked
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, or red onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
2 (15 ounce) cans Red Gold® Tomato Sauce
1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes Green Chilies
1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes Chili Ready
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon dried oregano
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 teaspoon sugar
Directions
In a small saucepan cook quinoa in the 1½ cups vegetable broth according to package directions. (There will be extra vegetable broth which we will add to the chili later.)
Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and green pepper and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Add all the remaining ingredients minus the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until chili reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa and stir to combine. Taste and seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.