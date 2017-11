NEW YORK – Tribe ace Corey Kluber has been named the American League Cy Young Award.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America made the announcement Wednesday evening. It’s the second Cy Young win for Kluber.

He is the first Indians pitcher to win the Cy Young Award twice.

Kluber has been nominated three times in the past four years. He also won the award in 2014.

For the first time in club history, we have a two-time Cy Young Award winner. Congrats, Corey! #CyKluber pic.twitter.com/7XGhrtGJt6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 15, 2017