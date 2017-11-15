Charges against man at center of violent arrest in Euclid have been dismissed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned charges against a man at the center of a violent arrest by Euclid police caught on video have been dismissed.

Attorney Christopher McNeal, who represents Richard Hubbard III, said Wednesday, the charges against his client were dismissed. Hubbard faced charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Charges against a woman who was with Hubbard at the time of his arrest have also been dismissed, according to McNeal.

Officer Michael Amiott, who arrested Hubbard, has since been fired.

Police said Hubbard resisted, but internal investigators found Officer Amiott used too much force. They also found he pulled the car over because of where the driver had stopped at a traffic light. And records show police brass had told patrol officers not to make traffic stops based on that reason.

"This is a big relief for my clients," McNeal said. "They can now enjoy the holiday without this hanging over their head."

