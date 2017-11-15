Bank robbery suspect claims to have bomb, crashes stolen car

LYNDHURST, Ohio– Two suspects are in police custody following a bank robbery in Lyndhurst on Wednesday.

A man went into the PNC Bank at Mayfield and Richmond roads at about 1:25 p.m. Lyndhurst police said he claimed he had a bomb and fled with at least one accomplice in a stolen car.

The pair crashed the vehicle on Green Road near Monticello Boulevard in South Euclid. One suspect was taken to the hospital and the other ran away. An innocent driver was also injured in the crash.

Police said numerous law enforcement agencies joined in the search and located the 18-year-old suspect in a Dumpster.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to inspect a suspicious package in the getaway car, according to Lyndhurst police.