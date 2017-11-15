Akron art teacher continues beautiful tradition of making sure students get school pictures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- For the third year in a row, an art teacher at a school in Akron is making sure students get their pictures taken.

A couple of years ago, Nicole Bozickovich noticed some families at STEAM Academy couldn't afford to get school pictures.

So, with some help from students at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and others, she provided photos and yearbooks for the kids.

Now, even more people have offered to help, and this year, she also offered polo shirts to the students.

Bozickovich says it's all about making students feel their very best. "Something that's really interesting to me is that when they get their photo they feel important enough to be captured, and just the fact that we're giving back to the community; that's one of the things I teach to my students, and that we always need to give back and be kind to one another," she told FOX 8.

Bozickovich says three years ago, they started photographing about 170 kids; that number has grown to about 200.

