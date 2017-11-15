19-year-old UberEATS driver carjacked while making delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - 19-year-old Alexandria Navarro of Cleveland remembers November 13th like it was yesterday.

"Sometimes I just wake up during the night and thinking of it. I force myself to go to sleep and not think about it," said Navarro.

Navarro was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering food for Uber eats to a home on Ardenall Avenue in East Cleveland around 3:00 p.m.

"I grabbed his sandwiches and fries. He came to my side and I gave him the food. He said, 'I am going to put the food on the porch,'" said Navarro.

But instead, Navarro says man pulled out a gun and demanded she get out of the Toyota Prius.

"The car was on, my phone was in there. I know I should have never left the car running," said Navarro.

Navarro says he got away with her personal items, in additional to $100 dollars.

But despite not having a car, she refuses to be a victim and wants to keep working so she can go to college.

"I am not going to let him stop me from meeting new people and being outgoing. I am not going to let him ruin my life. If I see someone delivering food, I am going to say hey watch out, be aware of your surroundings," said Navarro.

Navarro has started a Gofundme account to help get her back on her feet. If you would like to help, click here to head to the account.