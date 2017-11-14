Suspect in Strongsville teacher murder appears in court, pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND- The suspect indicted for the murder of a Strongsville middle school teacher appeared in court with his attorney on Tuesday, where a plea of not guilty was entered.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr. was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury last Wednesday for the murder of Melinda Pleskovic.

Scullin, 20, lived with the family and was Pleskovic’s future son-in-law; he was set to marry her daughter on Oct. 28.

He is charged with aggravated murder; murder; two counts of felonious assault; tampering with evidence; making false alarms; and endangering children, which pertains to Scullin’s one-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor’s office said on Oct. 23, after Scullin had dinner with Melinda’s husband, they returned home and found the victim lying on the kitchen floor.

The 49-year-old died from numerous stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

Scullin was arrested on Oct. 31.

On Tuesday, his $1-million bond was continued. Another court date was scheduled for Nov. 27.

