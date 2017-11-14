Walmart responds to viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at Ohio store

CELINA, Ohio– Walmart is now responding to a viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at a store in Celina.

Gary Joe Ahrns did a Facebook Live on November 6 outside of the store. He showed video of the carts, many of which were filled with food including milk and ham.

At one point, he picks up some of the items and notes they are not expired. He asks a manager if he can take some of the food; he is told no.

Ahrns’ video has been shared nearly 200,000 times and has 43,000 comments. Many of our FOX 8 viewers even shared it with us.

Monday, Walmart posted a response on Facebook:

We have fielded a number of calls regarding a video circulating on Facebook showing our associates throwing out food, and we wanted our customers and community to understand the situation. Unfortunately, due to a tornado that affected our store in Celina, Ohio on November 5, the food being disposed of was unsafe for consumption after the store lost power for 14 hours. Per internal and health department policies, we followed proper procedures by disposing of the food.

**Warning: there is swearing in the video, below**