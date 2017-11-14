Video shows deer is not too worried about young hunters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio -- It was a hunting trip they will never forget.

Gary Simons of Columbus shared video with FOX 8 of an incredible moment that happened as he took his sons on their first squirrel-hunting trip in Franklin County.

He says he and his children, 9 and 11 years old, were sitting and waiting by a tree with their rifles when a young buck walked right up to them, and hung around for a bit.

Simons said when he took out his cell phone to record the moment, the deer started licking the phone.

The buck finally wandered back into the woods.

The children were so excited about what happened, they couldn't wait to tell their teachers about it.