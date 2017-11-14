× The ultimate Christmas bash! Free watch party announced for viewing of “A Christmas Story House: Live!”

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The A Christmas Story House & Museum along with Destination Cleveland have announced a huge party in the neighborhood around the iconic spot.

“A Christmas Story: Live!” is set to air on Fox at 7p.m. Dec. 17, and there’s a huge watch party planned to celebrate.

The street in front of the “A Christmas Story House” will shut down starting at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., the original “A Christmas Story” will be shown on two giant inflatable screens. Then at 7 p.m., the same screens will show “A Christmas Story: Live!”

Following, there will also be a post party at the nearby Rowley Inn.

The event will include food trucks, Jack Frost Donuts, everyone’s favorite, Ovaltine, soda and popcorn. There will be photo opps, giveaways and lots of games.

Lolly the Trolley will provide guests shuttle services from parking to “A Christmas Story House” and back from 3 p.m. to midnight.

