Show Info: November 14, 2017
Pierogi Pantry
It’s everything you love about a pie… wrapped up in a pierogi!
https://www.facebook.com/pierogipantry/
http://www.pierogipantry.com/
Laura of Pembroke
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away! Here with some ideas of what to wear is Lauren Bosworth!
3119 WHIPPLE AVE NW
CANTON, OHIO 44718
330-477-4455
WWW.LAURAOFPEMBROKE.COM
Ron’s Bowls
A local, retired man makes one-of-a-kind, wooden bowls in his private workshop!
You can find Ron’s Bowls at Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst (east building, booth #76 & 77).
Backattack Snacks
Jerky isn’t just for snacking anymore!
http://backattacksnacks.com/
https://www.facebook.com/backattacksnacks
Blue Lake Botanicals
A cup of tea is the perfect way to unwind after a long day!
November 25th – Crafty Mart, Akron
Nov 25, Dec 2 or Dec 9th – Cleveland Bazaar, Cleveland
Nov 17-Jan 3 – Holden Arboretum, Kirtland
http://bluelakebotanicals.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bluelakebotanicals/
Canary Travel
Leave the hustle and bustle of the holidays behind and spend Christmas under a palm tree!
http://www.canarytravel.com
The Gust Gallucci Company, Inc
It’s a holiday tradition at Gallucci’s that you won’t want to miss!
http://tasteitaly.com/
Sip, Shop, Stroll
Jump start your holiday shopping this Thursday in Rocky River!
6-10p Thursday, November 16th
Linda Street, Rocky River
Local artisans, makers and vendors
www.SipShopStrollCLE.com
FREE!
Dr. Marc
You may be damaging your hearing without even knowing it!