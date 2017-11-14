× Ringworm worries: Cat adoptions at Ashtabula County APL put on hold

KINGSVILLE, Ohio –Cat adoptions have been put on hold at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League after several cats tested positive for ringworm.

Ringworm is a fungus that is found on the skin’s surface and results in a rash.

Due to the fact that humans can be infected, the ACAPL will place the areas in which cats are held in ‘shutdown,’ and no visitors will be allowed in those areas.

The APL said all cat adoptions, other than those that have been in foster care or at the Pet Valu store in Madison, will be on hold until the cats are evaluated and treated.

Also, the ACAPL will not accept any cats from the public.

Treatment and cleaning protocol for addressing ringworm in shelters will take no less than 6 weeks, and could take longer, according to the APL.

Follow updates on their Facebook page.