AKRON, Ohio — One worker is dead and another worker was injured while trimming a tree on Coventry Street in Akron on Tuesday.

The Akron Fire Department says the male employee, who worked for a private contractor, touched a live wire and died.

That power surge ejected a female worker from the lift bucket. She was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.

