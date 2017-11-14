Missing: Alejandro Del Rosario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON-FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.

Akron police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Alejandro Del Rosario was last seen August 16. Police say he walked out of his house and never returned.

Alejandro was getting ready to start his junior year at Woodridge High School in Akron.

He has a tattoo on his right arm.

If you have seen Alejandro, please call Akron police at 330-375-2552.

We hope the missing segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

