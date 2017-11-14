#MeAt14: Twitter users respond to Roy Moore allegations with photos
Twitter users are responding to the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after the Washington Post published an article in which Moore was accused of inappropriate sexual advances against a 14-year-old girl. He was 32 at the time.
On Monday, another woman came forward alleging she was violently sexually assaulted by Moore when she was 16.
Now, men and women on Twitter are showing pictures of themselves at 14. Their hope? To show that it’s clear someone at 14 years old is not a consenting adult. Here are just a few of the tweets in which people shared their thoughts on #MeAt14.
https://twitter.com/muzaken/status/930005361230102528
Moore has denied the allegations since they were published. He called the claims “completely false” Friday when appearing on Sean Hannity’s syndicated radio show.
The Washington Post report was based on interviews with more than 30 people and detailed allegations that Moore pursued relationships with four women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including the alleged sexual contact with the 14-year-old.