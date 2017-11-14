× Man accused in car dealership shooting taken to jail after being released from hospital

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– The suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of two Willoughby Hills police officers has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Timmothy Scott Schmidt, who police said shot Willoughby Hills officers, Cory Planisek and Craig Anderson, at Classic BMW in September, was taken out of the hospital by wheelchair and placed in an ambulance. Officials say he is being taken to the Lake County jail.

Schmidt is accused of shooting at the officers, who then returned fire. The two officers and the suspect were seriously injured. Both officers have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

Continuing coverage.