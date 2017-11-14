× Here is how LeBron James responded to ‘king, queen, princess’ comment

LeBron James responded to a comment made by the Knicks’ Enes Kanter following the Cavs’ win on Monday night.

“I don’t care … what you call yourself. King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are. You know what, we’re going to fight and nobody out there (is) going to punk us,” Kanter said.

James’ response?

“That’s corny. I’m the King; my wife is the Queen, and my daughter is the Princess,” he said. “So we got all three covered.”

"That's corny." LeBron James with the quick retort for Enes Kanter pic.twitter.com/xtmIVYHw8I — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 14, 2017

James had a technical foul after a first-quarter altercation with Frank Ntilikina and Kanter.

James dunked and then wouldn’t move out of the way as Ntilikina tried to take the ball back to the baseline to throw it in. Ntilikina pushed James, who then exchanged words with Kanter after he ran in. James shoved Kanter, and both were given technical fouls.

The game was just two days after James, following a victory in Dallas, said Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. should be a Knick. The Knicks passed on Smith in the draft, taking Ntilikina one spot earlier at No. 8.

James said he meant it as a shot at former president Phil Jackson, and he was angry that he thought Kanter overreacted in his defense of Ntilikina. So it wasn’t surprising they were involved in an altercation late in the first quarter.

**More on LeBron**