Daily Planner: Partly sunny, rain arrives Wednesday

Make sure you bundle up if you are heading out this morning. Temperatures across Northeast Ohio are in the middle and upper 30s.

Here is a look at what we can expect today and tomorrow:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, dry conditions. Highs today will be around 46 degrees. For tonight, clouds clear out, with temps ranging from 33-38 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain arrives in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be out of the area by 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Effect snow is arriving for the weekend. More on the forecast here: