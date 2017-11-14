Daily Planner: Partly sunny, rain arrives Wednesday

Make sure you bundle up if you are heading out this morning. Temperatures across Northeast Ohio are in the middle and upper 30s.
Here is a look at what we can expect today and tomorrow:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, dry conditions. Highs today will be around 46 degrees. For tonight, clouds clear out, with temps ranging from 33-38 degrees.
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain arrives in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be out of the area by 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lake Effect snow is arriving for the weekend. More on the forecast here:
41.499320 -81.694361