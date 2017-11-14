Cleveland’s holiday tree to arrive in Public Square

CLEVELAND– Cleveland’s holiday tree is arriving in Public Square this afternoon.

Decorating is in full swing leading up to the Winterfest celebration on Saturday, November 25.

The tree is a 50-foot-tall evergreen donated by the Hlavin family of Sagamore Hills.

The lighting and decorating is thanks to: Downtown Cleveland Alliance, GE Lighting and Cleveland Public Power, with labor provided by IBEW Local 38.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance says GE Lighting has donated all of the lights for downtown Cleveland, which has been a tradition for more than 30 years.

**More on this year’s Winterfest plans**