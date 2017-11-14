× Ashland County homeowner shot by burglary suspect

ASHLAND -Ashland County Sheriff officials are searching for a suspect that shot a homeowner in the back.

Ashland Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Richert told Fox 8 that the homeowner heard his garage door go up around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He went outside with his wife to check it out, and saw the 4 wheeler sitting outside the garage.

“It was pitch black out and they heard some noise and then all of a sudden there were two gunshots,” Richert said.

The homeowner was hit in the back and flown to MetroHealth Medical Center. His wife was not injured.

“He is in serious condition,” Richert said. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

Stay with FOX 8 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.