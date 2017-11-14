Akron grandmother confronts hit-skip driver who paralyzed her at his sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - An emotional day in court as a hit-and-run driver was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for the crash that left an Akron grandmother paralyzed from the waist down.

"I come here today with a heavy heart to look at the person who changed my life forever. Forever!" said Doshie Gulley, now 73.

Tuesday, Gulley and her family got the chance to face Deprise Moore, 36, while delivering passionate victim impact statements.

"Approximately one month after the accident, my oldest daughter, who lived in Columbus died. And I wasn't able to attend her funeral because I was still on a gurney. They wouldn't let me go," cried Gulley.

Back in January, Moore ran a stop sign and hit Gulley as she was driving home from a hair appointment near East Archwood and Moore Streets.

The crash sent Gulley's car spinning into a utility pole.

Moore fled the scene.

"I wish I could trade places with you or maybe even die. You told me maybe I should kill myself but I prayed to God. He made me strong," said Moore, who apologized to both Gulley and her family.

Moore eventually turned himself in and pleaded guilty to charges that include vehicular assault.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to one year short of the maximum sentence he faced.

"After all, I will never get an early release from this wheel chair. Never. ever," said Gulley.

