Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- One of the great things they've done at the Christmas Story House is open it up to overnight guests.

As a matter of fact, it is booked well into next year. If you're a fan of the movie, it is really a once in a lifetime experience.

The house sleeps up to six people. Stefani Schaefer, Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, Todd Meany and Kenny Crumpton for the very first FOX 8 News in The Morning sleepover.

**More on the Christmas Story House here**