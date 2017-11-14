‘A Christmas Story House’ sleepover! Fox 8 broadcasts from iconic spot all morning long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Fox 8 first!

This morning's newscast will look A LOT different from normal, and it's sure to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Our anchors spent last night at the "A Christmas Story" house in Tremont -- and are broadcasting live from right inside the iconic spot all morning today!

The fun begins at 6 a.m.

Viewers will get to see our morning crew as they walk down the stairs from the bedrooms to the living room.

There will be surprise guests, lots of "A Christmas Story" movie history and an exclusive announcement about a big party you won't want to miss.

