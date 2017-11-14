× 18-year-old accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mother is held on $1 million bond

PARMA, Ohio — The 18-year-old man accused of beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joshua Harvey entered a no contest plea and the case was bound over to the grand jury. His bond was set at $1 million.

Harvey, of Parma Heights, was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder.

Police say on Sunday night, he forced his way into the Parma home of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, and beat and stabbed her and her 56-year-old mother.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. On Monday, they were said to be in stable condition.