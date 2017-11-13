Tony Rizzo and Mike Polk Jr. tell us if they think the Browns will get in the win column this season!
Will the Browns get a win?
-
Fan starts fundraising for ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’
-
Succop’s kick in OT gives Titans ugly 12-9 win over Browns
-
Myles Garrett makes regular season debut, wastes no time recording first sack
-
Fans: victory at Browns home opener came off the field, not on
-
Browns announce Brock Osweiler as starter for Monday’s preseason game against Giants
-
-
Browns rookie Kizer undaunted by team’s past QB failures
-
Browns lose Battle of Ohio to Bengals 31-7
-
Browns fall to Colts, 28-31, 0-3 on season
-
Browns QB debate heats up after Kizer launches team to win over Saints
-
Browns WR Corey Coleman breaks hand, having surgery
-
-
‘Veep’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ win top Emmy Award prizes
-
McCown, surprising Jets soar past winless Browns 17-14
-
Cleveland police officers, Browns team up at youth football practice