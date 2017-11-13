What are our evening anchors made of? We’ll find out when their DNA test results are revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's time to find out the truth about the people you know on Fox 8 News.

Over the next two weeks we will find out things about our evening news anchors that even they didn't know!

Todd Meany will be joining us with the results. Here's the schedule of our anchor DNA reveals:

Tuesday, November 14: Gabe Spiegel and Natalie Herbick

Wednesday, November 15: John Telich, Melissa Myers and Andre Bernier

Monday, November 20: Lou Maglio and Tracy McCool

Tuesday, November 21: Bill Martin and Elizabeth Noreika