Videos show terrifying moment apartment floor collapses during university party

DENTON, Texas -- A house party at a Texas university became a nightmare for students after the floor completely collapsed.

Aftermath of the collapse was caught on video by several students who were there. The images show terror and chaos.

KDAF reports that it happened late Saturday night.

Firefighters say that when they arrived, students were dangling between floors, WKRG reports.

Investigators say the collapse was likely caused by too much jumping.

The collapse prompted the building's sprinklers to go off, so the belongings of many students who lived there are now ruined.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt.

I REALLY WARNED YALL I SWEAR, I was so close man. #UNTHC2k17 pic.twitter.com/a0Sxh7ISgR — ✨peaches✨ (@ja_rene_) November 12, 2017