CLEVELAND, Ohio — Taylor Swift is bringing her reputation tour to Cleveland.

The 10-time Grammy winner will perform at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 17.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Dec. 13.

Fans can buy tickets via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration is currently open and continues through Nov. 28.

The tour kicks off May 8 in Arizona.

For more details, click here.