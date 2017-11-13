Tattoo artist on eyeball ink: ‘It looks amazing’

NEW DELHI, India — An Indian tattoo artist calls his eyeball tattoos “exhilarating and amazing.”

According to indianexpress.com, Karan, 28, claims to be the first Indian to have his eyeballs inked.

“I was about to be disliked for my accomplishment anyway and still I did it because I wanted it. My eyes, my happiness, my life,” he told the website.

“I knew I might lose my eyesight but since I did my homework I went ahead with it,” he said. “I was so hungry for it that I wanted it at any cost.”

Karan, who calls himself “tattoographer,” turned to the reported inventor of eyeball tattoos, Luna Cobra, for the procedure, Metro reported.

Karan said he held his own eyes open when he had the procedure done back in September.

He has posted a couple dozen pictures of himself to social media since having his eyeballs tattooed.

He said the procedure had to be done in two steps a few days apart to allow his eyes to rest.

His eyes were swollen for a week and he had to wear sunglasses to protect from the sun.

“It was exhilarating and amazing,” he said of the results.

“I feel this is the most elite thing one can do in body modification. I was amazed when I first saw myself in the mirror,” Karan said. “It looks amazing. I’d never felt so proud.”

Previous photos posted on his Instagram page show just how different Karan before he got the eyeball ink.

Back in September, a Canadian woman posted graphic images of her eye leaking purple tattoo ink after she had her eyeball tattooed. She feared the procedure might leave her partially blind.