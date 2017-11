CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two men arrested in connection to the robbery and death of a couple at their east side car dealership have been issued $1 million bond each.

Andrew Keener, 24, and Jerome Diggs, 23, both face charges of aggravated murder. They appeared in court Monday.

Trina Tomola, 46, and Michael Kuznik, 50, were found dead at their dealership on East 185th Street in April.

Joseph McAlpin, 29, also faces several charges in the murders.

