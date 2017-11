PENNSYLVANIA — Put away the pepperoni.

A new study by Penn State University says mushrooms are the go-to topping to help you age more gracefully.

Two antioxidants found in mushrooms have been linked to a decrease in wrinkle-causing free radicals.

The mushroom that packs the most punch is porcini, a favorite of Italians and pizza lovers everywhere.

