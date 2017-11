MASSILLON, Ohio– Massillon police have responded to a shooting at Affinity Medical Center.

No other details concerning the shooting were immediately released.

Massillon Schools say all schools are on lockdown at this time, and all busing has been suspended. The school district says any parent who has concerns, please rest assured; students will be released when it’s safe to do so.

