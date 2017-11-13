Fox Recipe Box: Mini Pumpkin Loaves

CLEVELAND, Oh — Lee Ann’s mini pumpkin loaves are not only the perfect recipe for this time of year, they also make for a tasty and thoughtful hostess gift. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned what the secret ingredients is Lee Ann uses to make her pumpkin loaves taste so flavorful and moist.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Mini Pumpkin Loaves

2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cup corn oil

5 eggs

2 cups canned pure pumpkin

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 (3.4 oz.) boxes instant coconut cream pudding

1 cup chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine first four ingredients. Sift together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and baking soda and add to pumpkin mixture. Mix well. Add pudding mix and nuts and mix well again. Grease mini loaf pans and fill ¾ full. Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes. Makes 5 mini loaves.