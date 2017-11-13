× Ex-boyfriend accused of forcing way into Parma home, beating and stabbing teen and her mother

PARMA, Ohio — We are learning new details about a teenager and her mother who were stabbed in Parma.

The 17-year-old girl called 911 Sunday evening and reported that someone was trying to kill her and her mother.

Police responded to the home on Moore Drive and found an 18-year-old man in the driveway of the home with a cut on his right hand.

Inside the home, officers found two victims– a 17-year-old girl and a 56-year-old woman — with multiple stab wounds.

Officers determined that the 18-year-old in the driveway was the suspect. The victims told police that the suspect forced his way into the home and attacked both females by beating and stabbing them.

It was also determined that the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old victim.

Parma Fire Department paramedics took both victims to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated, released and then later brought back to the Parma jail.

Both victims are currently listed in stable condition.

The incident is still being investigated.

41.368470 -81.757711