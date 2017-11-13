Brunswick police looking into attempted luring of 7-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - A word of caution to parents after a seven-year-old girl reports she was asked to get inside a stranger's car

Anielle Whittingham tells Fox 8 that her daughter was riding her bike about a block away from her home in Brunswick when a man in a dark-colored SUV slowed down and asked her to get in the vehicle with him.

Whiittingham says her daughter didn't respond and kept riding her bike, but the man put the vehicle into reverse and followed her, insisting she get in.

The girl reported he may have stopped pursuing her when he saw her mother in the yard

Police are taking the report seriously, but they were not able to find any other witnesses and could not find the vehicle