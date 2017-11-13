× Browns: Jackson, Kizer react to Sunday’s loss to Detroit, 0-9 record

BEREA, Ohio —It has been 701 days since the Browns won a game on a Sunday. It’s a numbing number for Browns fans who haven’t seen winning football in this town in decades.

The Browns lost in a shootout to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, dropping Hue Jackson’s record to 1-24 as head coach.

“Obviously, disappointed in yesterday’s loss but not discouraged. Disappointed and discouraged are two different things in my mind. I think our team understands kind of where we are,” said Jackson. “We started the second half of the season and did not get done what our goal was, which was to go to Detroit and win the game.”

The biggest question on Sunday was still the biggest topic on Monday, what happened at the end of the first half when the Browns were at the Lions 2-yard line with :15 left and the team came away with zero points?

“I have to do a better job of coaching. Have to do a better job of coaching. It is just that simple,” Jackson said. “I do not want to get into what I am going to do. None of that matters. Yesterday we made a mistake. We owned it. I owned it. Does not matter.”

Quarterback DeShone Kizer played perhaps his best game of the season, a week after the Browns nearly pulled off a trade for Cincinnati Bengals back-up quarterback A.J. McCarron. His only blunder came at the end of the first half when he tried a quarterback sneak with no timeouts and :15 left in the half. Winning is tough in the National Football League and Kizer will be the first to tell you that.

“Absolutely, especially with a team that is still trying to find its way,” Kizer said. “I think we are getting really close. I think the same thing I said in the beginning of the year is still very true now, once we get over that hill we are going to win for a long time.”

The Browns will be without the services of linebacker Jamie Collins for the rest of the year, he is out with an MCL injury, a huge blow to Gregg Williams’ defense. He was a leader with 31 combined tackles, 10 assisted tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception.

“I think he was right on the cusp of making those special plays that we anticipated he would make,” Jackson said. “He is a tremendous guy in the locker room, on the practice field, how he works and how he leads. We love him as a player. We will miss him.”

The Browns will also be without the services of offensive lineman Shon Coleman for now. He has been placed in the concussion protocol.

The Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

