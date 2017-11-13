× Animal sanctuary asks for help caring for Dewey the pig after animal was found with severe head wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pig with a severe head wound is being cared for at the Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital, but the animal needs your help.

Saint Francis Animal Sanctuary posted on Facebook that when they took in Dewey, the wound on his head was so deep, he had a fractured right eye orbit.

The Facebook post says the people who owned him said this happened last winter.

The animal sanctuary says Dewey never received the care he needed. His injuries were so severe, he had to be taken to Columbus, where he remains because his dressing needs to be re-packed under sedation once or twice a week.

The sanctuary says there are several ways to donate: PayPal on their website, HERE; Ohio State University online, HERE. The Saint Francis account number is:

516543. You can also call Ohio State University at 614-292-3551.

**Read more about Dewey, here** We want to warn you, some of the photos at this link are difficult to look at.