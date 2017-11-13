3 found stabbed in Parma, suspect in custody

PARMA, Ohio — Three people were found stabbed inside a home in Parma, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Moore Dr. just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Parma police said in a news release that they were called to the home for a “report of a disturbance.”

All three victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Police said they took an 18-year-old into custody. His name was not released.

Investigators were expected to release further information later Monday morning.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.