More than 100 churches to honor Texas shooting victims at The Q

CLEVELAND — Representatives from more than 100 churches from across the region will come together at Quicken Loans Arena today to honor the 26 victims of the massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, earlier this month.

There is no cost to attendees, who will also hear from national speakers, as well as religious leaders of several different denominations during the prayer rally.

Pastors from Greater Cleveland met earlier this week at the Mount Zion Church in Oakwood Village to express their “outrage, shock and grief,” over the killings, a news release from the United Pastors in Mission announced.

The churches also held special services to become places of counseling and consolidation for those affected by the Texas shootings.

Doors open at The Q at 3 p.m.

