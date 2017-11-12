Below average temps will hang around for a while

CLEVELAND - Temperatures are recovering from the deep chill, but rather slowly.
We reached 47 in Cleveland today.
Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.
Our next system is spreading rain across the Buckeye State this evening. On and off showers will continue through the night with some wet snow or a little wintry mix around Monday morning as the system departs.
Temperatures are recovering from the deep chill this weekend but rather slowly. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40’s.
41.499320 -81.694361