I-Team: 2 more suspects arrested in Cleveland car dealership murders

CLEVELAND -- The FOX I-Team has uncovered new developments in the investigation into the robbery and murder of a married couple at the used car lot they ran on Cleveland’s east side.

Multiple sources confirm this weekend two more suspects have been arrested with some connection to the case.

Joseph McAlpin, 29, is already facing the death penalty for the murders and stealing a car from the Mr. Car Sales dealership on East 185th Street.

Investigators say McAlpin killed Trina Tomola, 46, and Michael Kuznik, 50. Their 19-year-old son was unable to get in touch with his parents and found them dead at the car lot on April 14.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office has said DNA helped tie Mc Alpin to the case. He was arrested on June 13. His original indictment included 25 counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals.

This weekend multiple investigative agencies took part in the new arrests. FOX 8 is working to learn more.

