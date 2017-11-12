Hundreds unite in prayer for Texas shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—The victims of the deadly attack in Texas are on the minds of churchgoers, as hundreds came together during an interfaith prayer rally in their honor.

People who attended a prayer rally on Sunday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena tell Fox 8 they want to unite against violence, injustice, and hate.

Many also believe that unification happens with faith in a higher power.

The event was called ‘Rise Up Cleveland’ and the message was echoed with song and praise.

"Let Jesus come over the city of Cleveland and just do his thing we need it,” said Jose Umpierre, of Cleveland.

More than 100 churches from across the region attended the event and the power of prayer was strong.

"Prayers are very powerful, and people need to pray, they need to know that it makes a difference,” said Karen Loebsack, of Kirtland.

Many churchgoers are relying on that faith, especially after tragedies like the November 5th shootings in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed 26, including an unborn child.

"It's frightening we think of church as being a safe haven and then nothing would happen at a church but crimes could happen anywhere,” said Rise Up Cleveland attendee, Gloria Nichols.

Pastors from Greater Cleveland helped organize the interfaith gathering, and many felt moved to be part of the experience.

"To see people coming together, worshipping God, recognizing him, as being in control even when things seem out of control,” Myra Simmons said.

"No fear, we have got to get together more we can't let that stop us from anything, we cannot be afraid, we just got to show that God is with us all of the time,” said Louis Curbelo, who was excited about the event.

Sunday’s event was free and open to the public, as church leaders in the area have been very vocal about the Texas tragedy.

Prayer services have also been held over the last week, and pastors have welcomed people to come and express concern about violence and safety at churches.

