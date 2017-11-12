Hundreds expected at funeral for brothers killed in Ashtabula County crash

MENTOR, Ohio — Hundreds of community members, safety force workers, friends and family are expected at the funeral for two brothers who were tragically killed in a car accident Wednesday morning in Ashtabula County.

Mourners will pay their respects to Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and Jacob Mulhauser, 18, at 2 p.m. at the Victory Lane Assembly of God Church on Bellflower Road in Mentor.

The Mulhauser brothers lost their lives Wednesday morning on SR 45, near Johnson Road, when their car slipped off the road and struck a van.

A vigil was held Thursday evening at the gazebo in Rome Township, right next to the fire department where Jon was training to become a firefighter.

Firefighter, Kyle Hammon, says, “He was part of our family; that’s what we’re going to miss– his laughter and smiles.”

Jacob was a senior at Grand Valley High, studying technology and graphic design.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

