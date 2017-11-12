Family, friends, firefighters gather to remember two brothers killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - The lives of two young adult brothers killed in a tragic crash were remembered by a standing-room crowd of family, friends and firefighters gathered inside a Mentor church Sunday.

"When you have people that are a part of your church and something like this hits, as a pastor it's very difficult," said Pastor David Bill fighting through tears inside Victory Lane Assembly of God.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, of Rome was driving with his brother Jacob, 1,8 when their vehicle went left of center on State Route 45 near mile post 5 in Rome Township. The vehicle hit oncoming traffic and caught on fire.

Jonathon was driving his brother to school when the crash happened.

Jonathon was well on his way to becoming a firefighter. He was a member of the Rome Firefighter Explorers. Fire Chief Ed Koziol says the department is still coming to grips with this painful loss.

"He just recently graduated from high school. Just like any other young person they were ready to get out into the world," said Chief Koziol.

Jacob was a senior at Grand Valley High, studying technology and graphic design.

During a vigil last week, nearly one hundred people gathered to show their support for the Mulhauser family, still grieving the death of the boy's father and now his sons.

"My emotions this week have been running very high because I think of the family and I think of what today is going to be like knowing that a mother is having to say goodbye to her two children," said Pastor Bill.

Family and friends are sending their love as they say goodbye to both men, two brothers with so much of life left to live.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

**Continued coverage on this story, here**