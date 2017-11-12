Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: score updates

DETROIT, Michigan – In the third quarter, the Cleveland Browns lead the Detroit Lions, 24-17.

Browns have 197 rushing yards on 28 carries today — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) November 12, 2017

One drive into the third quarter, the Browns have 153 rushing yards, their most in a game this season. — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 12, 2017

On the 2-yard line, Browns squander chance to tie the game or kick a FG. Lions lead 17-10 at halftime — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) November 12, 2017

No NFL players protested during the national anthem before early games as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military.

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans.

Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.