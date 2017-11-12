× Calling all knitters and crocheters: newborns babies need tiny red hats!

DALLAS – Some little heads are going to need some cute red hats come February and that’s why The American Heart Association has put out the call for all knitters and crocheters.

It’s part of The AHA’s “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program, that gives red hats to thousands of newborn babies during the month of February, American Heart Month. The idea is to “empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.”

It’s time to start making all those teeny hats, and that’s where the knitters and crocheters come in. They’re being asked to make red hats that are red, cotton or acrylic, medium to heavy weight yarn and are machine washable and dryable. The simpler the pattern the better.

There are two northeast Ohio Heart Association offices, Akron and Summit & Portage County, who are looking for hats. Some of the hospitals participating include Summa Health, Cleveland Clinic, Akron General, Akron Children’s and University Hospitals Portage Medical center.

You can click here to find out all the details.