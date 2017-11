COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s been 50 years since The Beatles released their iconic album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

And the Ohio State University Marching Band, aka TBDBITL, wasn’t going to let this milestone go unrecognized. Their halftime show for the big win against Michigan State paid tribute to the Fab Four.

(Take a good look at the album cover – that Brutus sure gets around, doesn’t he?)